Image credit: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma

Long, luscious, lustrous – these are just some of the adjectives that come to mind upon first glance at the sexy legs of some our tinsel-town beauties. But who has the sexiest legs among them all? We vote Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and Neha Sharma. Well…don’t take our word for it. Take a look at these pics yourself, where the six beauties are flaunting their amazing legs in all their glory, beginning with Nia Sharma, who has been chosen as Asia’s sexiest woman in the past.