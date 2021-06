Well, we have got our top 8 contestants

The singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12 has grabbed everyone's attention with its controversies. the show is being judged by Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. Indian Idol 12 has talented singers including contestants like Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Mohd Danish, and many more who have won audiences hearts with their melodious voices. Here's a look at the top 8 contestants who have made their place on the list.