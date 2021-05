Ray Fisher

Actor Ray Fisher who played the role of Cyborg in DC Universe revealed that his director Joss Whedon's behavior on the sets of Justice League was abusive and unprofessional. He tweeted and wrote, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue.