The fashion industry is currently crushing over pastel shades and this colour can beat the summer heat with its cool hue. The blue shade is soothing and here is a list of South Indian actresses who have slayed in blue outfits. These hotties showed us several ways of styling this lovely pastel shade. Right from Sai Pallavi to Lakshmi Manchu, here is a list of divas who donned blue shade outfits and rocked it like a style QUEEN!