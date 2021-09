Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Emraan Hashmi

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular celebs of Bollywood. Carrying the Kapoor genes, she is one of the most beautiful ladies of tinsel town and has also churned out some box office hits in the past. But there have been times when she has refused to star in a film opposite some of the most well-known male actors. Like Emraan Hashmi. Reportedly, Bebo refused to work with Emraan in a Karan Johar film. Speculations were riff that the actress turned down the film due to Emraan Hashmi's image of being an alleged 'serial kisser' in films.