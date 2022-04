Image credit: Google

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka made her debut with a Tamil film titled Thamizhan. She was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the film. Talking about him in an interview, she had said, “I loved watching my co-actor Vijay - he was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves the set. And that's something I do even now.”