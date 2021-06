Thalapathy Vijay

Master actor Thalapathy Vijay is the highest-paid actor in Tamil cinema. Vijay is an ardent fan of Thalaivaar and has always said that if it was not for Rajnikanth, he would have never made it to the world of cinema. Did you know, Vijay got his first opportunity as a lead actor after an audition where he quoted a line from Rajnikanth’s hit film ‘Annamalai’. The actor has been awarded the Kalaimaamani, which is one of the highest honors in the field of art in Tamil Nadu.