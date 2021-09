Image credit: Google

The Perfectionist!

Aamir Khan is rightly called as the Perfectionist of Bollywood as he makes sure to deliver his best performance in every film. Over the past few years, Aamir has just delivered hits one after the other. Be it 3 Idiots or Dangal, he is too good in all. But there have been times when he has picked wrong films that have miserably tanked at the box office. Here's a list.