Image credit: PR

Incredible journey, amazing transformation

If you want to look around and find a guy who has a massive turnaround in his career, Chris Pratt is the man. The handsome hulk is a phenomenal actor and juggles well between the different hats he wears of a father, a husband, a son, an actor and a responsible citizen. Today being his 42nd birthday, the star is coming to meet us on 2nd July 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with his new science-fiction movie, The Tomorrow War. With our excitement as high as ever as we eagerly await what he has in store for us, here are 5 unknown facts about the actor that you should definitely know on his special day.