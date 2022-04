AbhiRa – Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

A couple of days ago, we had asked y'all to vote for the TV Jodi with the most passionate chemistry. Abhimanyu-Akshara, Aryan-Imlie, Ram-Priya, Rudraksh-Preesha and Virat-Sai were in the nominations for the most Passionate ITV Jodi. And y'all have picked the winner. AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod has been crowned as the most Passionate ITV Jodi in our poll. They got a thumping majority of 40%. Let's see how many votes other jodis have got.