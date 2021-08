Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest/ Twitter

Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott

Just a couple of hours ago, the news of Kylie Jenner expected her second child with beau Travis Scott surfaced. Page Six broke the news report quoting sources close to the family. Kylie already has a daughter with Travis Scott, named Stormi Webster, born in 2018. And now, they are reportedly going to welcome their second child together. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since 2017 and are not married yet. They are co-parenting Stormi and enjoying their relationship at the same time. So, here we are with 9 more Bollywood and Hollywood celebrity couples who had embraced parenthood before tying the knot. Check out the pictures here: