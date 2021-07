Image credit: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra in a chill-out mode

Priyanka Chopra who will be next seen in Matrix 4 and more Hollywood films is currently in a chilling mode, it seems. Just the other day, PeeCee was spotted in London on a day out with her friends. And now, the actress has shared some pictures from her chilling session at her restaurant in New York, Sona. The actress turned goofy but did not leave the opportunity to flaunt her toned back as she posed against the amazing ambience of Sona. Have a dekko at her pictures here: