Image credit: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's time off

Priyanka Chopra who has been busy working on her Hollywood projects was recently seen chilling in London. She was seen strolling around in London's park with her friends. She shared her rendezvous in her Instagram stories. And her pictures have turned out so pretty and heartful that we thought of sharing the same with you. Have a dekko at the same here: A pretty sunkissed picture is just what you need. We also love those frames.