Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest

Bradley Cooper - Jennifer Esposito

Hey, today, let’s have a dekko at the short-lived marriages of some of the Hollywood celebrities that shocked everyone. From Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd to Britney Spears and Jason Alexander and more, here are the celebs who decided to part ways early on in their marriage. First up, we have Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito. After just a year of dating and Bradley and Jennifer tied the knot secretly in 2006. However, just four months later, they filed for divorce.