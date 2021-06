Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Kate Winslet – Divergent

There's nothing a woman cannot do and women across the globe, working across various profession have proved it time and again. Today, let have a dekko at 9 Hollywood actresses who have impressed everyone with their acting chops and amazing characters while being pregnant. Just the start of the pregnancy brings a lot of changes in a woman. The situation and system get delicate and it's not easy to work in during such condition. So, without further ado let's check out the celebs below. Firstly, we have Kate Winslet. The gorgeous beauty was 5 months pregnant when she filmed for Divergent. And for the same, the crew took extra precaution with the camera angle, costumes and more.