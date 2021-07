Image credit: Instagram

Beyonce and Jay-Z

Today, let's have a dekko at the list of Hollywood celebrities who gave their cheating partners a second chance. First up, we have Jay-Z and Beyonce. In his interview with New York Times' T Magazine, Jay-Z admitted to cheating on his songstress wife. Various reports were surrounding the same that caused a major scandal. He had said, The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. However, they reportedly worked through it and are now happily married.