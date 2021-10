Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid

Break-ups hurt a lot. Oftentimes, when you invest yourself too much into someone and that someone leaves you most horrifyingly. And it's not just with you or me, but also with celebrities. Today, we will be having a dekko at the 11 most brutal celebrity break-ups of Hollywood. It shocked and broke a lot more hearts than just one. A couple of days ago, it was reported that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broke-up. While the two of them did not officially announce the same, it comes after Gigi's mother Yolanda accused Malik of hitting her. Zayn didn't want the issue to be made public and released a statement soon after defending himself. Yolanda said that she was considering filing a police complaint. Later reports surfaced that Zayn had pleaded guilty to one of the four offences he was accused of. Sources had told a Hollywood portal that They were not together anymore. ZiGi fans are devastated by the news. Zayn and Gigi are parents to a toddler daughter, Khai.