Image credit: PR

This weekend’s top five

Get ready for a weekend filled with fun and entertainment as Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 is going to be a blast with Sonu Kakkar as the special guest for the episode themed ‘India Ki Farmayish’, where the contestants will fulfil a ‘farmayish’ of a song made by the guests. On the other weekend episode, Himesh Reshammiya’s chartbusters will be sung by all the contestants for the special ‘Himesh Ka Suroor’ theme, attended by the legendary singer himself. Here are 5 most interesting moments from both episodes to watch out for…