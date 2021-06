Image credit: PR

Shamukhapriya crushes on Javed Akhtar

Indian Idol Season 12's yodelling star Shanmukha Priya, who has successfully built a fanbase for herself with her unique skills, also has a fan in Javed Akhtar. The young was awestruck by Javed Akhtar's presence on the sets but, her happiness knew no bounds when she comes to know that the lyricist has heard her yodelling and loves it. Her will further be seen motivating her to continue what she does and always give in her best.