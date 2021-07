Image credit: PR

Moment etched in time

Pawandeep will be seen performing on two of Karisma’s iconic songs, Dil Jaane Jigar from the movie, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Tumsa Koi Pyaara Koi Masoom Nahi from the movie Khuddar (both with Govinda, with whom she had formed one of Bollywood’s most memorable onscreen jodis), leaving everyone mesmerised by his magical voice, but none more than the actress herself. In the midst of his performance, Lolo joins the young singer on stage on his behest, joining him in song and etching a moment in time on Indian Idol.