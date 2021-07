Image credit: PR

Lolo in the house

This week, Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol season 12, is all geared up to welcome and celebrate the 90s queen, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor, on the show. The music reality show is known to be a platform that turns every aspirational singer’s dreams and desires into reality and, on the upcoming weekend episode, contestant Mohd Danish will be seen getting his chance by creating a truly special moment with Karisma Kapoor on stage, one he has since long desired.