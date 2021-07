Image credit: PR

Lolo casts her magic

Specially curated themes, magical musical evenings clubbed with celebrity guests and a dash for entertainment and drama – Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol season 12 will include all this and more in the upcoming weekend episode, which will celebrate 90s queen, Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor, on the show. And while the audience will witness some amazing performances, Karisma Kapoor will be seen giving a standing ovation to Sayli Kamble aka ‘Bharat Ki Beti’ after her performance on Le Gayi Le Gayi and Main Albeli.