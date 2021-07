Nihal Tauro responds to rumours of him dating Sayali Kamble

Another speculated relationship that has been spoken about on the show, though not with the same ferocity, is that of Nihal Tauro and Sayali Kamble. Just like Pawandeep, Nihal, too, denied it in an interview with Bombay Times by saying, “We call Sayali, ‘Bhai’, and she considers me as her younger brother. We love each other a lot and she is not my sister but a big brother (laughs). Our bonding is great as we like spending time with each other by rehearsing or playing UNO. Sayali and I sing and rehearse a lot together. We even give inputs to each other and better each other. But, there is no romantic angle between us and I know our bonding can give this impression that there’s something going on, but trust me, there’s no truth to this romantic-angle story.”