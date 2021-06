Image credit: What Arunita responded?

Visibly overwhelmed by the gesture and praise that accompanied it Arunita Kanjilal replies, “I am over the moon by the gesture of Sonu ma'am. Indian Idol has made me the singer I am today. I am grateful to the judges and the audience for always showering me with love, kindness and support and the Devi Mata Ki Chunar presented to me by Sonu ma’am reaffirms that. I hope to keep doing my best and do justice to the songs I sing on this platform.”