Throwback time

Later in the show, the iconic musician will also be heard narrating a nostalgic anecdote about Rajesh Khanna, for whom Kalyanji Anandji had composed songs on myriad occasions. “Rajesh Khanna Ji and I lived in the same building for many years. He was a very calm, composed and stylish person. When asked if he wanted to become an actor his reply used to be that if he ever receives an opportunity, he would surely give it a try. Later on, as we all know Rajesh Ji went on to be a part of many theatre plays and successful films. Soon, he became the most loved and famous actor. I have worked with Rajesh Khanna Ji and composed songs for his films as well. He was a great human being and is still very close to my heart,” said Anandji.