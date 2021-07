Image credit: Instagram

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston abides by the mantra, 'early to bed, early to rise'. Reportedly, she wakes up at 4:30 am and without fail washes and moisturizes her face. She then meditates for 20 minutes followed by a long yoga session. Talking about her morning routine, she was once quoted saying, I do strength training or just my own thing on the treadmill, the bike, or the elliptical, just to change things up. Keeping your body confused is always the key for me. Reportedly, warm water and lemon is also a part of her morning routine.