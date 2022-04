Image credit: Google

Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter

It’s Siblings day today. If you have a sibling, you would know how much difference do the make in your life. Even in Bollywood, there are some sibling duos that have left a mark. From Kareena Kapoor Khan-Karisma Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor-Ishan Khatter, here’s a look at some of the strongest sibling duos in Bollywood. In this pic we have Shahid Kapoor and Ishan Khatter. While Shahid began his Bollywood journey with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, Ishan got recognition for his performance in Dhadak. They share a very close bond.