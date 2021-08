Vidya Balan

Recently, ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed that Vidya Balan does not like to get her pictures photoshopped. He stated that she is very comfortable in her own skin. With Vidya, all the more reasons, because she just doesn't like her images to be re-touched, she's completely comfortable in her own skin, she doesn't want to be liquified or made slimmer in her pictures, she always insists even with magazine shoots to tell the editorials, agencies etc, that we just colour correct the pictures and share, without any retouching. With Vidya, we hardly ever retouch any images, we just colour correct to get the tones right and it's good to go, it's always easy with her, he said. This reminds us that in the past, many actresses have been trolled and called out for photoshopping and enhancing their pictures.