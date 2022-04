Image credit: Instagram

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 reunion

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s cast members Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Chouksey, Sahil Anand, Ariah Agarwal and a few others came together for a reunion on April 8. Ariah took to Instagram and shares some pics. All of them looked really happy. Here’s a look at the pics.