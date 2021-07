Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Laundry Pizza

BTS is ruling hearts with some soulful and peppy music. Even their MVs are amazing, a visual treat for the ARMY. In the last 8 years, BTS has shot a lot of music videos across the globe. And the places where the boys have conducted photoshoots and videos have become tourist hubs. Usually, BTS opt for real locations for their MVs and photoshoots. So, here's a dekko at 5 iconic locations where the septet, BTS, have shot for songs and conducted photoshoots, which ARMY must visit and see in person. Of course, you have to wait for the pandemic to end and international travel to resume, and everything to get back to normal. First and foremost, if you ever visit Seoul, you should surely visit a laundromat styled pizza parlour called Laundry Pizza. Located in Seoul's Gangnam district, BTS had shot for their album Love Yourself: Her in this restaurant. You can enjoy a pizza and recreate some of the BTS photos with your gang.