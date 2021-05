Image credit: Instagram/ awechimi

Jeon Jungkook aka BTS’s Golden Maknae

Jeon Jungkook is the youngest member of the most popular Korean pop band, BTS. However, despite being the youngest, he is fiercely competitive, cute, and HOT. He is often seen winning hearts with his cute selfies or confused expressions. Popular as a bunny amongst ARMY, Jungkook transforms into a totally different personality. He turns uber HOT while performing on stage and ARMY loves this personality of Jungkook a lot. Let’s have a dekko at Jungkook during his stage performances here: