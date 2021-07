Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest/ Twitter

Jungkook and his tattoos

BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook is obsessed with tattoos. Years ago, when the Euphoria singer was a teenager, he had revealed his wish to get inked to fellow member Suga. And over the years, Jungkook has got not one but several tattoos. As of now, Jungkook's right arm is heavily inked, and his fans cannot stop counting, as the Golden Maknae keeps adding tattoos on his hand. It won't be wrong to say that about 3/4th of his right hand is covered in tattoos. So, let's find out the meaning of some of them, shall we, ARMY? And that's the word we will talk about first. Jungkook has inked ARMY on the back of his hand. Jungkook loves ARMY as much as ARMY loves Jungkook. ARMY has been stylized in a special way. A is inked as inverted V, which is Taehyung's stage name. R, M and Y stand for RM aka Kim Namjoon and Min Yoongi. Above M on his ring finger is J which stands for Jin. J and M together stand for Jimin. There 4 plus signs between the letters ARMY which is an indication of ARMY and members will always be together. He also has a purple heart which signifies his love for ARMY. Jungkook also has an ARMY's logo inked on the back of his hand. He has a woozy face emoticon on his middle finger, and a grown on his first finger. The crown is for ARMY. And that's not it. He also has BTS' debut date 06/13 inked below his thumb.