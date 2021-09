Image credit: Pinterest

Raw and adorable Jungkook In The Soop

Just a couple more days and then, BTS ARMY, you can watch BTS In the Soop 2. Just a couple of days ago, it was announced that BTS In the Soop is coming out in October. The pictures of the members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook from BTS In The Soop 2, and it went viral on social media soon. And so as y'all gear up for BTS In The Soop 2, here's a throwback to the pictures of the Golden Maknae aka Jeon Jungkook from season 1. You'd definitely want to see Jungkook doing these things and more again in season 2, ARMY. Here's JK posing for a polaroid picture.