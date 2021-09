Image credit: Instagram/ vishtae.bts

Taehyung and Tannie: Like father, like son

V aka Kim Taehyung's pet pooch Yeotan is as popular as the Butter and Permission To Dance singer. BTS' V adopted Yeotan who ARMY fondly calls Tannie in 2017. Tannie suffers from a health condition and when Taehyung learned about he felt that Tannie needs all the love and hugs and hence he adopted him. For a brief period of time, Yeotan stayed with V in his dorm with the rest of the BTS members. However, owing to their hectic work schedules, he had to send Tannie to his parents. Nonetheless, time and again, Taehyung keeps sharing pictures and videos of Tannie on Weverse or Instagram, updating ARMY who are equally fond of him. We came across a fan handle called @vishtae.bts on Instagram who merged the images of Tannie and V in which their expressions resemble a lot. We thought of sharing the same with y'all. Let's check out the pictures here: Here's Tannie and Taehyung being good boys.