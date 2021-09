Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest

BTS Suga in the Soop 1

Just a couple of days ago, In the Soop's official handle announced that the second season of BTS in the Soop is coming out. And ever since, ARMY is all charged up and cannot wait to see the Bangtan boys in their element, being goofy and enjoying some time all by themselves. And ever since the announcement of BTS in the Soop 2, the craze of getting to see Suga aka Min Yoongi in the husband material/boyfriend material avatar has got ARMY excited. Let's find out why. Chef Suga. For those who don't know, Suga is an amazing cook. He will not complain even if his eyes are watering while chopping onions. Always glad to cook!