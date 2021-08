Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest/ Twitter

BTS' Jungkook's pre-debut days

It's Jungkook's birthday today (as per Korean Standard Time). And the youngest member of BTS is being showered with immense love from the ARMY. He is currently trending on no. 1 spot across the globe. BTS' Jungkook's fans have organised various projects in his name to celebrate his birthday, each heartening and with a noble cause. Today, as he turns another year older, let's have a dekko at the pictures from his pre-BTS debut days and get falling in love with him all over again. The pictures were shared by Jungkook in his blog after he made his debut as a member of Bangtan Sonyeodan. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at his pictures here: Here's a young teen Jungkook moving to Los Angeles. He wanted to get trained in dancing and had joined a training program in the US.