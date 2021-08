Image credit: Instagram/ Pinterest/ Twitter

Telepathy

BTS’ Jeon Jungkook, aka Jungkook, is one of the most adorable members of the most popular K-pop boy band right now. He is a goofball off-screen as much as he is shining on-stage. He has this unique charisma on stage which makes him one of the most popular idols. However, off-screen, he is a completely cool and funny youngster. His expressions at times are so funny that they even crack up the members of the group in fits of laughter. So, today, we will have a dekko at some of his meme-worthy expressions that are so DAMN funny that you’d go ROFL. So, shall we have a dekko, ARMY? Here’s Jungkook having telepathy with his best friend. Funny, isn’t he?