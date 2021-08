Image credit: Instagram/ nanaolulu1

BTS’ RM aka Kim Namjoon in Permission To Dance

Hey ARMY, you've met Jungkook (Jeon Jungkok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), Suga (Min Yoongi) and Jin's (Kim Seokjin) Mattel doll versions until now. And here we are with their leader, RM aka Kim Namjoon's Mattel dolls. And boy, oh, boy, the dolls are so realistic that you'd want to own one right away. Right from his postures in pictures to his dimples, everything about Kim Namjoon has been captured really well in the Mattel Dolls of RM. Have a dekko at pictures here. Here's Joonie from Permission To Dance.