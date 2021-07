Image credit: Pinterest

The female version of BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are currently ruling the roost in the K-pop area. It won't be wrong to say that they are one of the global superstars in the pop world right now. BTS has a huge fan following who are fondly known as ARMY. Now, ARMY loves BTS a lot, they are sooo crazy that they would do anything for amusement and fun. So, ARMY did a face app challenge for fun and turned BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook into female versions. And you know what, the results are truly amazing. Here's Jin's female version. Worldwide handsome Jin looks worldwide beautiful Jinnie!