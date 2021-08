Image credit: Instagram/ nanaolulu1

BTS’ Jin aka Kim Seokjin in Permission To Dance

After having at dekko at the amazing doll versions of Jimin aka Park Jimin, Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, Suga aka Min Yoongi and V aka Kim Taehyung, let's have a dekko at the Mattel doll versions of Jin aka Kim Seokjin. And the dolls are as 'worldwide handsome' as the Life Goes On singer himself. Here's BTS' Jin from Permission To Dance. He looks so dapper in a white frilled shirt and black pants. Right from his head to his toe, everything is on point, don't you think?