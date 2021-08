Image credit: Instagram/ nanaolulu1

Kim Taehyung Butter Concept photoshoot

BTS’ Kim Taehyung has been ruling hearts with his unique vocals, charming looks, adorable goofiness for years now. He has also been named as the most handsome man on the planet. Taehyung’s popularity is sky-high and the lad is just increasing his fanbase with his savage mannerisms and model-like handsomeness. Now, meeting Taehyung live would be a dream for many, right? What if you get your hands on one of his doll figurines? Well, we came across a fan handle who have been sharing pictures of mini doll versions of BTS that is RM aka Kim Namjoon, Jin aka Kim Seokjin, Suga aka Min Yoongi, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok, Jimin aka Park Jimin, V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. We had shared with you the doll versions of Jimin and Jungkook before. So, we thought of sharing the doll versions of Taehyung now. So, let’s check out some amazing doll versions of BTS’ Kim Taehyung here: You’d remember Taehyung’s Butter concept shoot, right? He had taken the internet by a storm that day when HYBE aka Big Hit Entertainment had dropped the pictures of the septet.