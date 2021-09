Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Abhishek Bachchan

Just like Shah Rukh Khan, his Happy New Year co-star Abhishek Bachchan too is a big fan of video games. On the sets of the film, Abhishek and SRK used to often bond over video games and it ws revealed by Amitabh Bachchan. On his blog, Big B had then posted, 'These people are not interested in work. Sitting in the comfort of Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van and immersed in a PS4 game of football, they take their own time to come out, until I have to barge in and well also get immersed in the game'.