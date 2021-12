Image credit: Instagram

Kundali Bhagya BIG TWIST

If reports are anything to go by, ZeeTV's popular TV show Kundali Bhagya is going to take yet another leap in the story. Yes, you read that right. And hence, a major plot change is expected in the show. Ekta Kapoor's TV show features Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ruhi Chaturvedi amongst others. It is said that post leap in Kundali Bhagya, Preeta, aka Shraddha, will lose her memory. Not just that, Preeta will be seen as someone else's wife and bahu altogether. Yes, a shocking twist awaits PreeRan fans it seems. And seeing the shocking twist that's being reported, it may be that some important characters may leave the show. Check out the report below: