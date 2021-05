Image credit: Empire Magazine

New stunts, same superstar

Mission Impossible is one of the biggest action franchises in all of world cinema, not only in Hollywood, and one factor that keeps driving it to greater heights is how superstar Tom Cruise keeps pushing himself and the action sequences in the movies to the limits. Like, honestly, how does the team keep coming up with new, jaw-dropping action set pieces each and every time, and how does Tom Cruise still do it like a spring chicken? So, while we wait for Mission Impossible 7 (the movie has been pushed to a May 2022 release due to the COVID-19 pandemic), we’ve got some sneak peeks of a few stunts we’ll see TC doing in the film. Go ahead and feast your eyes…