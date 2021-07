South beauties ruling hearts

There’s something about South actresses that makes some of them more appealing that heroines from any other region or industry. From crossover stars like Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Prada and Sridevi to South sirens like Silk Smitha and Shakeela, the enamour of certain South beauties never gets old. And now, after decades, a handful of South actresses are again ruling hearts, especially with pan-India films becoming the new trend down South and Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies gaining immense popularity during lockdown. Check them out below: