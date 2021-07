Image credit: Instagram

Preggers!

The year 2021 seems to the one for actresses to embrace motherhood. In the beginning of the 2021 we saw stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Neeti Mohan, Aditi Malik, Lisa Haydon and others giving birth and embracing motherhood, some for the second and third time. Now, the second half of the year will see many other divas becoming moms!