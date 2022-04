Image credit: Instagram

Nysa Devgn

Star kids usually become popular for well, being star kids. Look at how popular Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is. They’re just kids. Even pics of Vamika, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter, instantly viral. Anyway, this post is about slightly older star kids who are rocking the internet with their glam pics. In this pic, we have Nysa Devgn who is looking absolutely fab.