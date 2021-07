Image credit: Google.com

Are they still together?

SIdharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have turned into one of the most loved celebrity couples across the country post their stint in Bigg Boss 13. In fact, everybody is rooting for them to tie the knot despite the couple never openly ever confirming their relationship. However, if you’re among those who can’t wait to see them get married, then some major disappointment might be in store. Rumour has it that all is not well between the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, and in fact, word of their breakup is also doing the rounds. While we wait to know more about this, here’s a look at their journey together so far…