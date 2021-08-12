Image credit: Instagram/ Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and her poll time

Shamita Shetty grabbed headlines recently for entering the house of Bigg Boss OTT. Her entry was a surprise for every Bigg Boss fan. The actress revealed that she had already committed to the channel and the makers and couldn't opt out despite the ongoing Raj Kundra controversy which her family is facing. Shamita had previously been a part of Bigg Boss in season 3, but she had walked out to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty's wedding. And now, she is ready to face new challenges and take on other contestants in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. Here's a dekko at all times she raised the temperature in monokini/bikini.