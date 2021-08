Image credit: Instagram/ Millind Gaba

BBOTT contestant Millind Gaba

Bigg Boss OTT commenced on Sunday, and the contestants have already taken Twitter and other social networking sites by storm. For the unversed, celebrities such as Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Raqesh Bapat, Muskan Jattana, Prateek Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday (8 August 2021). Filmmaker Karan Johar took to hosting the first OTT version of Bigg Boss. Now, almost a week into the show here's a dekko at their social media fan following. It is to note that every contestant is winning hearts, and the number of followers of each contestant is growing as you read this. Singer Millind Gaba tops the list with an Instagram fan-following of 4.7 million.